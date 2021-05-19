Giolito scheduled to start for White Sox at Twins

Chicago White Sox (25-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (14-26, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (2-4, 4.97 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Twins: Matt Shoemaker (2-4, 6.62 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +123, White Sox -137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Chicago will square off on Wednesday.

The Twins are 7-9 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota has hit 55 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads the team with nine, averaging one every 15.3 at-bats.

The White Sox are 16-9 against opponents from the AL Central. The Chicago offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the majors. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an average of .361.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-4. Taylor Rogers notched his first victory and Miguel Sano went 3-for-4 with three home runs and four RBIs for Minnesota. Aaron Bummer took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz ranks second on the Twins with 13 extra base hits and is batting .283.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with eight home runs and is slugging .482.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .264 batting average, 7.01 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .285 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (quad), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Alex Kirilloff: (right wrist), Mitch Garver: (knee).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).