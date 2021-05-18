DeSclafani sharp in return to Cincy, Giants beat Reds 4-2

San Francisco Giants' Anthony DeSclafani throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) AP

Anthony DeSclafani gave up one run over seven good innings, Alex Dickerson hit a three-run homer and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Tuesday night.

DeSclafani (4-1), who signed with the Giants after five seasons in Cincinnati, was outstanding in his first appearance back at Great American Ball Park, scattering six hits and striking out seven.

Jake McGee pitched the ninth and got the Reds in order for his 11th save.

Brandon Crawford also homered for the NL West-leading Giants, who took the first two of the four-game set with the Reds.

Luis Castillo (1-6) struck out 11 through five innings and gave up three runs, all on Dickerson's homer.

With Crawford and Mauricio Dubón on base in the Giants fourth, Castillo threw a 1-1 changeup that Dickerson hit over the fence in right-center.

Dickerson also doubled and singled.

Jesse Winker led off the game with home run for the Reds, but they couldn't get another runner past second base until Nick Castellanos homered in the eighth off reliever Zack Littell.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 2B Wilmer Flores left the game in the second inning with tightness in his right hamstring. ... 1B Brandon Belt missed a third straight game with tightness in his left side. He is day to day.

Reds: The absence of two key players due to injuries caused another ripple in an infield already struggling defensively. Mike Moustakas was held out of the starting lineup for a fourth game with a heel contusion, and Nick Senzel was out with a sore knee and other minor injuries. Moustakas, the regular third baseman, had been playing first base with Joey Votto sidelined, and outfielder Senzel had been at third.

UP NEXT

LHP Wade Miley (4-3), who threw a no-hitter on May 7 but lasted only three innings in his last start Friday, will be on the mound for the Reds against Giants RHP Kevin Gausman.

