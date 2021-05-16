Saints adding OL Murphy, DL Neal and LB Poling

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to contract terms with offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, rookie defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal and linebacker Quentin Poling, general manager Mickey Loomis announced Sunday.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Murphy is a three-year NFL veteran out of Stanford who was a 2016 sixth-round draft choice of the Green Bay Packers.

He played in six games with three starts in his first two seasons in Green Bay before spending 2018 on injured reserve. Murphy has since spent stints on the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans practice squads.

The 6-3, 325-pound Neal played defensive tackle at Purdue from 2016-20, appearing in 38 games and recording 73 tackles, including 13 stops for losses and four sacks to go with five passes defensed, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a blocked kick. He is the son of former fullback Lorenzo Neal Sr., who was drafted by New Orleans in 1993 out of Fresno State and played 16 NFL seasons with the Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, Bengals, Chargers, Ravens and Raiders.

Poling was taken by Miami in seventh round of the 2018 draft and spent most of his first two seasons on practice squads with the Dolphins, Falcons and Raiders before making his NFL debut with the Raiders in 2019 on special teams. In college at Ohio, he set school records with 221 career solo tackles and 44 career tackles for loss.