Ohtani’s 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak.

Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to Mike Trout.

Ohtani followed with his 12th homer, tying for the major league lead, a drive tucked just inside the Pesky Pole in right field. It was Ohtani’s second homer of the series and stopped Boston’s three-game winning streak.

Raisel Iglesias (2-2) pitched a scoreless eighth and Mike Mayers got his second save.

BLUE JAYS 10, PHILLIES 8

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Television cameras showed a confrontation in the dugout between Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura, who committed two errors.

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning homers, and Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second as Toronto burst to an 8-0 lead. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th homer.

Bryce Harper entered in the sixth, popped up a bunt in the eighth and stranded two in the ninth with a game-ending strikeout against Jeremy Beasley.

Toronto starter Robbie Ray (2-1) allowed four runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Chase Anderson (2-4) gave up seven runs and eight hits in 1 1/3 innings.

PADRES 5, CARDINALS 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and San Diego beat NL Central-leading St. Louis for a three-game sweep.

The Padres continue to play well despite having five players on the COVID-19-related injured list, including star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

Dinelson Lamet (1-0) allowed one run in two relief innings. Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his big league-leading 14th save in as many chances.

Three of the runs allowed by Kwang Hyun Kim (1-1) in the fourth were unearned. He departed after 3 1/3 innings.

ORIOLES 10, YANKEES 6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maikel Franco homered and drove in three runs, rookie Bruce Zimmermann (2-3) came out of the bullpen to allow one run and two hits over 5 2/3 innings as Baltimore avoided rallied from a four-run deficit to avoid a three-game sweep.

Aaron Judge homered for the third straight game and went 6 for 10 with four home runs and five RBIs in the series.

Jordan Montgomery failed to hold leads of 4-0 in the first and 5-2 in the third.

Trey Mancini put the Orioles ahead for good at 6-5 with an RBI double off Michael King (0-1) in the fourth.

RAYS 7, METS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman (3-4) as Tampa completed a three-game sweep and extended its winning streak to four.

Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead, and Lowe led off the sixth with his seventh home run this season.

Josh Fleming (3-3) allowed up one hit in five scoreless innings and four relievers completed a two-hitter.

Stroman (3-4) dropped to 0-4 in his last five starts. He allowed five runs and six hits in six innings as his ERA rose from 2.01 to 2.72.

CUBS 5, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks (3-4) allowed one run and eight hits in eight-plus innings, and struck out a season-high eight.

Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.

Matthew Boyd (2-4) gave up four earned runs in six inning, dropping to 0-3 in his last five starts.

GIANTS 4, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alex Wood (5-0) gave up one run and eight hits in six innings as NL West-leading San Francisco gained a four-game split.

Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run homer in the ninth off David Bednar. Tyler Rogers pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his fourth save.

Mitch Keller (2-5) allowed two runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

ASTROS 6, RANGERS 2

HOUSTON (AP) —Yuli Gurriel broke a 2-2 tie with a sacrifice fly off Joely Rodríguez (1-2) in a four-run eighth, Chas McCormick added a two-run single and Houston won its sixth straight game.

Lance McCullers Jr. allowed five hits in six scoreless innings and Brooks Raley (2-2) struck out the side in the eighth.

WHITE SOX 4, ROYALS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis (0-2) bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, capping a two-run rally in the ninth that included Yoán Moncada's RBI single.

Matt Foster (2-1) struck out two in a perfect ninth. completing a six-hitter that gave Chicago a four-game split. Adam Eaton homered for AL Central-leading Chicago, which has not lost consecutive games since April 15-17.

ATHLETICS 7. TWINS 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) —Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning by Taylor Rogers (0-2) as Matt Chapman struck out.

Lou Trivino (2-1) got four outs for the win as Oakland finished 4-2 on a trip that started in Boston.

Andrelton Simmons tied it for Minnesota in the eighth with a two-out, two-run homer off Jake Diekman.

BREWERS 10, BRAVES 9

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta (4-1) struck out eight and allowed two hits over six scoreless innings for Milwaukee, which took an 8-0 lead and held on.

Avisaíl García homered for the Brewers, who withstood Freddie Freeman's grand slam off Brent Suter in a seven-run seventh.

Dansby Swanson hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth off Josh Hader, who struck out William Contreras with two on for his ninth save.

Huascar Ynoa (4-2) allowed a season-high five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

NATIONALS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Erick Fedde (3-4) allowed three hits in seven innings with four strikeouts, Daniel Hudson pitched a one-hit eighth and Brad Hand struck two for is fourth save, finishing a four-hitter.

Yadiel Hernandez hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit homer in the eighth off Stefan Crichton (0-2), who allowed Trea Turner's RBI double and Kyle Schwarber's run-scoring single.

REDS 7, ROCKIES 6

DENVER (AP) — Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run.

Mychal Givens (1-2) hit Jonathan India with a pitch leading off the ninth, and shortstop Trevor Story's bad throw prevented a double play. Then the Rockies wasted a chance to retie the game by when Conor Joe committing a baserunning blunder in the bottom half and failed to score from second on Ryan McMahon’s single.

Sean Doolittle (3-0) struck out two in a one-hit eighth. Tejay Antone got his second save when Garrett Hampson grounded into a game-ending double play.

MARLINS 3, DODGERS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning off Edwin Uceta (0-2) for three unearned runs in a rally that began with fill-in second baseman Sheldon Neuse’s fielding error.

Duvall then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate from right field in the bottom half trying to score from second on Matt Beaty's single.

Pablo López (1-3) gave up two runs and seven hits in five innings as Miami won for the third time in nine games. Yimi García got his seventh save when he retired Betts a groundout with a runner on first, ending the Dodgers' four-game winning streak.

Gavin Lux took over at shortstop for Kyle Seager, who broke a bone in his right hand when hit by a Ross Detwiler pitch on Saturday night.

MARINERS 3, INDIANS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and ended the record streak of Shane Bieber (4-3), who struck out seven, ending a string of 20 games with eight or morw.

Bieber was pulled after his fourth walk, finishing his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings trailing 3-0.

The victory was Seattle’s third straight following a season-high five-game losing streak. Cleveland has lost three in a row.

Paul Sewald (1-0) pitched two innings for his first win since 2019, and Kendall Gravemen worked the ninth for his fifth save.