Texas Rangers (18-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (23-17, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -183, Rangers +157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston's Altuve puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rangers.

The Astros are 18-8 against the rest of their division. Houston leads the league in hitting with a .266 batting average, Yordan Alvarez leads the club with an average of .348.

The Rangers are 5-7 against the rest of their division. Texas has hit 50 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads them with 10, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 6-5. Luis Garcia earned his first victory and Carlos Correa went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Dane Dunning took his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 19 extra base hits and is batting .329.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 14 extra base hits and 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .304 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Jose Urquidy: (shoulder), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).