Cleveland Indians to visit the Seattle Mariners

Cleveland Indians (21-16, second in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (20-20, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (4-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Mariners: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Cleveland will play on Sunday.

The Mariners are 11-9 in home games in 2020. The Seattle offense has compiled a .205 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .258.

The Indians are 11-9 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.59, Zach Plesac leads the staff with a mark of 3.56.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-3. Justus Sheffield secured his third victory and Dylan Moore went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Triston McKenzie registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 12 home runs and has 30 RBIs.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 11 home runs and has 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .201 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Indians: 7-3, .205 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Ty France: (wrist).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).