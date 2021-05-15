Hernández scores MLS-best 7th goal, Galaxy beat Austin 2-0

Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez, left, is tripped by Los Angeles Galaxy defender Julian Araujo during the first half of a Major League Soccer match Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández continued his early season rampage with his Major League Soccer-leading seventh goal, leading the LA Galaxy to a 2-0 victory over expansion Austin FC on Saturday.

Sebastian Lletget also scored in the first half for the Galaxy, who are off to a 4-1-0 start under new coach Greg Vanney. Chicharito has scored in each of their four victories, and he slid between two Austin defenders to knock home a superb pass from Julian Araujo at close range in the 77th minute.

Chicharito also had a penalty saved by Austin’s Brad Stuver in the first half of the first meeting between MLS’ newest team and the league’s record five-time champions. The Galaxy improved to 7-0-1 in Carson against expansion teams in their debut seasons since 2009.

New goalkeeper Jonathan Bond posted his first shutout for the Galaxy, while Austin (2-3-0) was shut out in the Los Angeles area for the second time already. LAFC blanked Austin 2-0 in the franchise’s inaugural game last month.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, MONTREAL 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcelino Moreno scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to lift Atlanta past Montreal.

George Bello sent it ahead to Jake Mulraney, who crossed it to Moreno in the middle of the 18-yard box. Moreno’s header glanced in off the right post to give Atlanta United (2-1-2) the lead two minutes before the final whistle. Montreal dropped to 2-2-2.

There were 40,116 in attendance at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, its largest crowd since it hosted more than 69,000 in a match against Cincinnati on March 7, 2020.

UNION 1, RED BULLS 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke scored in the ninth minute and Philadelphia beat New York.

Burke outran defender Kyle Duncan to Jamiro Monteiro’s pass and slipped a left-footed shot past the goalkeeper and into the right corner to help the Union improve to 2-2-2.

New York’s Dru Yearwood was sent off for violent conduct in the 91st minute. The Red Bulls fell to 2-3-0.

TORONTO FC 1, NEW YORK CITY FC 1, TIE

NEW YORK (AP) — Reserve Jacob Shaffelburg scored his first-career MLS goal in the 74th minute to pull Toronto even with New York City FC.

Jesus Medina put NYCFC (2-1-2) ahead in the 53rd minute.

Toronto is 1-2-2.