Ex-UNR star Armon Johnson new coach at Reno’s McQueen High

Former Nevada Wolf Pack basketball star Armon Johnson has been hired as the new boys’ basketball coach at Reno’s McQueen High School.

McQueen Athletic Director Eric Borja confirmed the hiring, the Reno Gazette Journal reported on its web site Thursday.

He’s the second former Nevada player named coach of a Reno high school in the past week after Galena High hired Olek Czyz last week.

After playing for Nevada, Johnson, 32, played two seasons in the NBA.

In his three-year career at Nevada, Johnson averaged 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 101 games.

He scored a total of 1,441 points, grabbed 370 rebounds, had 445 assists and 83 steals. He ranks 11th in scoring and fifth in assists on the Wolf Pack’s career lists.

He made 99 starts for the Wolf Pack, which ranks 10th in school history. The Pack won 21 games each of his three seasons and made postseason appearances every year.