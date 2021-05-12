Jokic, Denver set for matchup with Minnesota

Denver Nuggets (45-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (22-47, 13th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup against Minnesota. He currently ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.5 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 5-6 against division opponents. Minnesota is 7-19 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers.

The Nuggets are 25-15 in Western Conference play. Denver has a 44-19 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 123-116 in their last matchup on Jan. 5. Jokic led Denver with 35 points, and D'Angelo Russell paced Minnesota scoring 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell ranks second on the Timberwolves averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 19.1 points per game while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Anthony Edwards is shooting 49.0% and averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Michael Porter Jr. leads the Nuggets averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 19.4 points per game and shooting 45% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 27.6 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 120.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 47.7% shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Jarrett Culver: out for season (ankle).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (adductor), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring).