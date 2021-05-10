Sports

WHL Roundup: Blazers go on scoring spree to beat Rockets 10-2

The Associated Press

Kelowna, British Columbia

KELOWNA, B.C. - Connor Levis had three goals and two assists and Fraser Minten scored once and set up four more as the Kamloops Blazers downed the Kelowna Rockets 10-2 on Monday in Western Hockey League play.

Josh Pillar and Caeden Bankier each added a goal and three assists, Matthew Seminoff struck twice, while Orrin Centazzo and Inaki Baragano had a goal and an assist apiece for the Blazers (17-4-0), who have won five in a row.

Alex Swetlikoff and Dillon Hamaliuk scored for the Rockets (9-5-1).

Dylan Ernst made 24 saves for Kamloops.

Cole Schwebius stopped 21-of-27 shots for Kelowna in two periods of work before giving way to Roman Basran, who made 13 saves in a period of relief.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.

