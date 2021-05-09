Sports
Sporting KC rallies to beat 10-man Austin 2-1
Gadi Kinda scored in the 90th minute and Sporting Kansas City rallied to beat 10-man Austin 2-1 on Sunday night.
Khiry Shelton redirected Luis Martins’ cross and Kinda headed it down for his second goal of the season.
Austin’s Alex Ring was sent off for a reckless challenge in the 67th minute. Ilie Sánchez tied it for Sporting KC (2-1-1) with a header to finish Johnny Russell’s corner in the 82nd minute.
Jon Gallagher opened the scoring in the seventh minute for Austin (2-2-0). Jared Stroud sent a wide diagonal cross curling behind the Sporting back line and Gallagher settled it with his second touch to set up the left-footed shot.
Austin nearly doubled its lead in the 34th minute when Tomás Pochettino’s 25-yard shot crashed off the crossbar.
