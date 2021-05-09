Ruidiaz scores 5th goal in 4 games, Sounders top Timbers 2-1

Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez (6) heads the ball away from goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) AP

Raul Ruidiaz scored his fifth goal in four games and the Seattle Sounders beat the rival Portland Timbers 2-1 on Sunday to remain undefeated.

Ruidiaz scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and Fredy Montero added a goal in the 79th to help the Sounders improve to 3-0-1.

Stefan Frei stopped a penalty kick before the retake missed. Portland Jeremy Ebobisse drew a foul in the box and Frei deflected Diego Valeri’s attempt, but video review allowed for the retake for encroachment — and Valeri’s second try hit the post.

Portland’s Bill Tuiloma denied Frei the shutout with a goal in stoppage time.

Portland (1-3-0) is in the midst of a tough stretch, playing five matches in 15 days. The Timbers are coming off of a 3-1 loss to Club America Wednesday in Mexico City, which eliminated the team in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, INTER MIAMI 1, TIE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Josef Martínez made his first start of the season and scored his first MLS goal since 2019 season, helping Atlanta tie Inter Miami.

Martinez who scored 77 goals in his first three MLS seasons — including a then-record 31 in 2017 — suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee in the first game of the 2020 season. Martinez stopped a ball by Emerson Hyndman, turned and fired a side-netter from the top of the area to open the scoring in the ninth minute.

Brad Guzan had five saves for Atlanta (1-2-1).

Lewis Morgan tied it for Miami (1-2-1) in the 77th minute.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2, AUSTIN FC 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Gadi Kinda scored in the 90th minute and Sporting Kansas City rallied to beat 10-man Austin FC.

Khiry Shelton redirected Luis Martins’ cross and Kinda headed it down for his second goal of the season.

Austin’s Alex Ring was sent off for a reckless challenge in the 67th minute. Ilie Sánchez tied it for Sporting KC (2-1-1) with a header in the 82nd minute.

Jon Gallagher opened the scoring in the seventh minute for expansion Austin (2-2-0).