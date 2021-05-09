Oklahoma City faces Sacramento, aims to end 6-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (21-47, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (29-38, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -10.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup with Sacramento as losers of six games in a row.

The Kings are 16-21 in conference games. Sacramento ranks fourth in the NBA with 53.4 points in the paint led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 12.4.

The Thunder are 11-27 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City averages 45.6 rebounds per game and is 8-29 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 103-99 in the last meeting on May 4. Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 18 points, and Darius Bazley led Oklahoma City with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richaun Holmes is averaging 14.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Kings. Hield is averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Al Horford has shot 45% and is averaging 14.2 points for the Thunder. Theo Maledon is averaging 4.3 assists and 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 111.1 points, 38.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, nine steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 49.2% shooting.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 103.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points on 50.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Harrison Barnes: day to day (adductor), Robert Woodard II: out (low back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (knee), De'Aaron Fox: out (health protocols).

Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot), Luguentz Dort: day to day (knee).