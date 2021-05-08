Sports

Gallese’s save preserves Orlando’s 1-1 draw with NYCFC

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

Nani scored in his third straight game and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese denied a breakaway attempt in second-half stoppage time to help Orlando City tie New York City FC 1-1 on Saturday.

Nani opened the scoring for Orlando (1-0-3) in the 52nd minutes with a curling shot from distance. Gallese went low to make a kick save of Jesús Medina's one-on-one opportunity in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

NYCFC (2-1-1) tied it in the 77th when Valentín Castellanos converted a penalty kick, becoming the fifth player in MLS history to score in the opening four games of a season.

It was only Orlando's second goal allowed this season.

  Comments  

Baseball

Cubs defeat Pirates, 3-2, notching 5th consecutive win as Matt Duffy and Jayson Heyward lead late rally

Baseball

Rays can’t overcome Tyler Glasnow’s rough start in loss to A’s

Other Sports

Maxime Lagace shuts out Sabres as Penguins clinch home ice in first round of playoffs

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service