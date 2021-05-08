Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
y _ clinched division title; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Saturday's results
Spokane at Portland
Everett at Seattle
Vancouver at Kamloops
At Kelowna, B.C.
Prince George vs. Victoria
Friday's results
Seattle 5 Tri-City 2
Everett 5 Spokane 1
At Kamloops, B.C.
Vancouver 6 Kelowna 2
Sunday's games
Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.
Prince George vs. Kelowna (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.
Monday's game
Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
