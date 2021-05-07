Rozier and the Hornets host conference foe Orlando

Orlando Magic (21-45, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (32-34, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -9; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets host Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic.

The Hornets are 7-3 in division matchups. Charlotte is eighth in the NBA with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Cody Zeller averaging 2.4 offensive boards.

The Magic are 13-24 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando averages 45.2 rebounds per game and is 7-24 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Magic won 117-108 in the last meeting on Jan. 25. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 28 points, and Rozier led Charlotte with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.2 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Magic. Anthony is averaging 5.3 assists and 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 105.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 47.2% shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 103.2 points, 43 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Martin: out (ankle), P.J. Washington: day to day (personal), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Devonte' Graham: out (knee), Miles Bridges: out (health and safety protocols).

Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (eye), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (back), Chuma Okeke: out (ankle), James Ennis III: out (calf).