Toronto faces Memphis following Siakam’s 44-point outing

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies (33-33, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (27-40, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Pascal Siakam scored 44 points in the Raptors' 131-129 overtime loss to the Wizards.

The Raptors are 16-17 on their home court. Toronto averages 41.6 rebounds per game and is 17-5 when winning the rebound battle.

The Grizzlies are 19-15 on the road. Memphis is second in the league with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 4.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 128-113 on Feb. 8. Siakam scored 32 points to help lead Toronto to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam leads the Raptors scoring 21.4 points per game, and is averaging 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 25.6% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Valanciunas has shot 58.2% and is averaging 16.7 points for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 110.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 47.1% shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 47 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (ankle), Paul Watson: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (rest), Chris Boucher: out (knee), Aron Baynes: out (foot), OG Anunoby: out (injury management).

Grizzlies: Xavier Tillman: out (illness), Grayson Allen: out (abdonminal).

