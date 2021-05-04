Anthony and the Magic host conference foe Boston

Boston Celtics (34-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (21-44, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic host Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference action.

The Magic are 13-23 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 35 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 5.8.

The Celtics have gone 19-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 24-12 when winning the rebound battle and averages 44.5 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Celtics won 112-96 in the last matchup on March 21. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 34 points, and Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is shooting 52.5% and averaging 12.5 points. Anthony is averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Marcus Smart is averaging 13.5 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Celtics. Pritchard is averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 103.8 points, 42 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 47.5% shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 114 points, 46.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Devin Cannady: out for season (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (back), Chuma Okeke: out (ankle), James Ennis III: out (calf).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: day to day (undisclosed), Jayson Tatum: day to day (undisclosed), Kemba Walker: day to day (oblique).