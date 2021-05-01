Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
_ clinched division; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Friday's results
Portland 5 Everett 2
Edmonton 8 Calgary 3
Kelowna 6 Kamloops 1
At Kamloops, B.C.
Victoria 2 Prince George 1 (OT)
Thursday's results
Medicine Hat 6 Lethbridge 2
Calgary 4 Red Deer 3 (OT)
Kelowna 4 Vancouver 3
Saturday's games
Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.
Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Kelowna at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Red Deer at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 8:05 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.
Monday, May 3
Victoria at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
