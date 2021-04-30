Patriots trade up in 2nd round, select Barmore from Alabama

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore holds a football as he appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool) AP

The New England Patriots traded up eight spots in the second round Friday night to select former Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore with the 38th pick of the NFL draft.

The Patriots swapped their second-round pick (46th overall) and two fourth rounders (122 and 139) to Cincinnati for the shot to grab Barmore.

A night after standing pat with the No. 15 pick and taking another Alabama player — quarterback Mac Jones in their search for a long-term replacement for Tom Brady — New England looked to build its defense as it attempts to retool following a disappointing season.

Both of their first two picks played for Nick Saban, a longtime friend and former coaching colleague of Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Barmore, listed at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, played two seasons for the national champion Crimson Tide before declaring for the NFL draft and forgoing his final two college seasons. He was the defensive MVP of the title game last season after being named to the SEC All-Freshman team his first year. He was also All-SEC last season.

After finishing 7-9, the team's first losing record since Belichick’s initial season in 2000, and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008, New England spent nearly $160 million in guaranteed money in the opening days of free agency, most of it on the offensive side of the ball.

The Patriots signed the top two tight ends on the market — Jonnu Smith ($31 million) and Hunter Henry ($25 million), an edge rusher in linebacker Matthew Judon ($32 million) and receiver Nelson Agholor ($15 million).

They also have the 33rd pick in the third round, the highest compensatory spot, which is 96th overall, a selection awarded for Brady winning the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay after leaving via free agency.

The Patriots were stripped of their own third-round pick as punishment for their television crew filming the field and sideline during a Dec. 8, 2019, game between Cincinnati and Cleveland. They were also fined $1.1 million.