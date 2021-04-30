Florida visits Chicago following overtime win

Florida Panthers (33-14-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-22-6, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +134, Panthers -162

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Chicago Blackhawks after the Panthers knocked off Chicago 4-3 in overtime.

The Blackhawks are 22-22-6 against opponents in the Central Division. Chicago has converted on 22.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 35 power-play goals.

The Panthers are 33-14-5 in division play. Florida has scored 169 goals and is seventh in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 24.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has 61 total points for the Blackhawks, 15 goals and 46 assists. Vinnie Hinostroza has 9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

MacKenzie Weegar leads the Panthers with a plus-23 in 50 games this season. Barkov has seven goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist: out for season (wrist), Calvin de Haan: day to day (hip).

Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: out (upper body), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: day to day (upper body).