Penguins visit the Capitals after Kapanen’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (33-15-3, second in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (32-13-5, first in the East Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -110, Penguins -110

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host Pittsburgh after Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

The Capitals have gone 32-13-5 against division opponents. Washington is second in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 24.

The Penguins are 33-15-3 against East Division opponents. Pittsburgh is fifth in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 24 goals, adding 18 assists and recording 42 points. Nicklas Backstrom has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Sidney Crosby has 56 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 36 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Alex Ovechkin: day to day (lower body), Michal Kempny: out (lower body), John Carlson: day to day (lower-body).

Penguins: None listed.