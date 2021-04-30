Vancouver takes on Toronto on 3-game losing streak

Vancouver Canucks (19-22-3, seventh in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-13-5, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -296, Canucks +235

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver enters the matchup against Toronto as losers of three games in a row.

The Maple Leafs are 32-13-5 in division matchups. Toronto is seventh in the NHL with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Canucks are 19-22-3 in division play. Vancouver serves 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Alexander Edler leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 62 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 44 assists. John Tavares has eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Antoine Roussel leads the Canucks with a plus-four in 35 games this season. Bo Horvat has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Zach Hyman: out (knee), Zach Bogosian: out (undisclosed).

Canucks: Tyler Motte: day to day (undisclosed), Antoine Roussel: out (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body).