Tampa Bay visits Detroit after shutout win

Tampa Bay Lightning (34-14-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (17-26-9, seventh in the Central Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +260, Lightning -334

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host Tampa Bay after the Lightning shut out Dallas 3-0. Andrei Vasilevskiy earned the victory in the net for Tampa Bay after recording 20 saves.

The Red Wings are 17-26-9 against division opponents. Detroit has given up 33 power-play goals, killing 77.7% of opponent chances.

The Lightning are 34-14-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the league recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.6 assists.

In their last meeting on April 4, Detroit won 5-1. Vladislav Namestnikov recorded a team-high 2 points for the Red Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Erne leads the Red Wings with 11 goals and has 19 points. Jakub Vrana has six goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Brayden Point has 46 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 24 assists for the Lightning. Alex Killorn has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: day to day (upper body), Frans Nielsen: out for season (lower body), Dylan Larkin: out (upper body).

Lightning: None listed.