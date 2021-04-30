Marchand and Boston take on Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres (13-31-7, eighth in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (29-14-6, fourth in the East Division)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -372, Sabres +290

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand and Boston square off against Buffalo. Marchand ranks seventh in the league with 60 points, scoring 27 goals and recording 33 assists.

The Bruins are 29-14-6 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks 27th in the NHL with 32.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Sabres are 13-31-7 against opponents in the East Division. Buffalo serves 6.3 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Steven Fogarty leads the team averaging 0.9.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 33 assists and has 60 points this season. David Krejci has six goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Sam Reinhart has 37 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 14 assists for the Sabres. Dylan Cozens has six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Sabres: Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Jack Eichel: out for season (neck), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).