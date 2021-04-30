Flames visit the Oilers after Lindholm’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (22-24-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (29-17-2, second in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -125, Flames +104

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits the Edmonton Oilers after Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the Flames' 3-1 win over the Oilers.

The Oilers are 29-17-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks ninth in the league averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.2.

The Flames are 22-24-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary has given up 29 power-play goals, killing 80.8% of opponent chances.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 56 assists and has 84 points this season. Leon Draisaitl has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Lindholm has 43 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Flames. Johnny Gaudreau has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Jujhar Khaira: day to day (upper body).

Flames: Noah Hanifin: out for season (shoulder).