Nashville hosts Dallas after Ellis’ 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (21-17-12, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (27-22-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -110, Stars -110

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit Nashville after Ryan Ellis scored two goals in the Predators' 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

The Predators are 27-22-2 against division opponents. Nashville averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Mathieu Olivier leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Stars are 21-17-12 in division matchups. Dallas has allowed 28 power-play goals, stopping 78.9% of opponent opportunities.

Nashville took down Dallas 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 25 assists and has 31 points this season. Mikael Granlund has five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Joe Pavelski has 44 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 23 assists for the Stars. Denis Gurianov has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Brad Richardson: day to day (lower body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Mathieu Olivier: out (lower body).

Stars: None listed.