Eagles select Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith at No. 10

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith after trading up two spots to No. 10 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

The Alabama wide receiver reunites with former teammate Jalen Hurts, who replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback for the Eagles last season. Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. He was the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years.

“I know for sure we’re going to work every day,” Smith said about playing with Hurts again. “Every day we’re going to come in and give our best and be ready.”

Smith was the third player from Alabama drafted in the top 10. One pick earlier, cornerback Patrick Surtain II went to the Broncos. Fellow reciever Jaylen Waddle went to Miami at No. 6.

“Guys like Pat were making me better every day and me making him better and that’s what it’s all about,” Smith said about matching up against Surtain in practice.

The Eagles selected wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round last year, one pick ahead of wideout Justin Jefferson. They took J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round in 2019 ahead of DK Metcalf. Philadelphia hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Maclin in 2014.

Smith has reliable hands, quick feet and is a sharp route runner. He reportedly weighed 166 pounds at the medical combine so his size is far from ideal, but his technical skills help him avoid getting locked up by defenders who try to get physical. He's been productive lining up inside or out.

New Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is a former receivers coach and has spoken with excitement about the position. He took over when Doug Pederson was fired three years after winning a Super Bowl.

To move up, the Eagles gave Dallas the 12th pick in the first round and a third-round pick (No. 84) they received from Indianapolis in the trade that sent Wentz to the Colts.

Philadelphia originally had the sixth pick but they traded that to the Dolphins last month and gained an extra first-round pick in 2022.