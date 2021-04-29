Phoenix takes on Western Conference leader Utah

Utah Jazz (45-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (44-18, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz.

The Suns are 25-10 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league with 26.9 assists per game. Chris Paul leads the Suns averaging 8.7.

The Jazz are 22-11 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is eighth in the Western Conference with 11.8 fast break points per game led by Jordan Clarkson averaging 2.2.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won 117-113 in the last meeting on April 7. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 35 points, and Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul leads the Suns with 8.7 assists and scores 16.2 points per game. Booker is averaging 22.2 points and four assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz averaging 14.4 points and is adding 13.4 rebounds. Royce O'Neale is averaging 8.3 rebounds and 6.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 49.2% shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 48.3 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 44.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (injury management), Abdel Nader: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (ankle).

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).