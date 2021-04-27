Houser hits 1st HR, pitches Brewers past Marlins 5-4

Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser celebrates his home run with Tyrone Taylor during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP

Adrian Houser pitched effectively into the sixth inning and hit his first career home run, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Houser began the day 2 for 28 (.071) with 21 strikeouts in his career at the plate. With two outs and no one on base in the second, he lined the first pitch from Daniel Castano over the wall in center field.

Houser also put down a sacrifice bunt that helped score a run.

Houser (2-2) allowed three runs on five hits in 5 2-3 innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save in five chances. He has not allowed a run this season in eight appearances.

Tyrone Taylor drove in three runs for Milwaukee. He followed Houser’s homer with his own home run.

Milwaukee took a 4-3 in the lead in the fifth on a triple by Keston Hiura and RBI double by Luis Urias off John Curtiss (2-1).

The Brewers added an unearned run in the sixth when Pablo Reyes reached on an error and later scored on Taylor’s single.

Jon Berti opened the seventh with a homer off Brent Suter to pull Miami within 5-4.

J.P. Feyereisen came on for Suter and struck out the only batter he faced in the seventh and Devin Williams pitched a scoreless eighth.

Jesus Aguilar, who hit 35 home runs with Milwaukee in 2018, brought Miami even at 2- hen he opened the fourth with his fourth homer.

The Marlins hustled across a run in the first. Jazz Chisholm Jr. beat out an infield single to short, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Aguilar.

Taylor’s groundout scored Jackie Bradley Jr. from third to put Milwaukee up 3-2 in the fourth. Houser's bunt helped set up the run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: After scoring in the first, Chisholm was replaced at second base in the bottom half of the inning by Jose Devers. Chisholm left with a strained left hamstring, the team announced.

Brewers: C Manny Pina was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left big toe and C Luke Maile was recalled from the alternate training site. INF Daniel Robertson was placed on the seven-day concussion IL, and OF Corey Ray was recalled.

UP NEXT

The Brewers have not announced a starter for Wednesday’s series finale against the Marlins. Manager Craig Counsell said it would not be RHP Patrick Weigel, recalled Tuesday from the alternate training site. RHP Sandy Alcantara (0-2, 3.34 ERA) will be making his sixth start.