Vucevic, Bulls to visit Randle, Knicks

Chicago Bulls (26-35, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (34-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays New York in Eastern Conference action Wednesday.

The Knicks have gone 22-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is the league leader allowing just 104.9 points per game while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Bulls have gone 16-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 50.1 points per game in the paint led by Thaddeus Young averaging 10.5.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 107-103 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Julius Randle led New York with 27 points, and Zach LaVine led Chicago with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle leads the Knicks with 6.0 assists and scores 23.9 points per game. Reggie Bullock is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and 13.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 22.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulls. Daniel Theis is averaging 5.8 rebounds and 11.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 9-1, averaging 117.7 points, 45 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 45.7% shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 106 points, 42.6 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 6.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Alec Burks: out (health and safety protocols).

Bulls: Troy Brown Jr.: out (ankle), Zach LaVine: out (health and safety protocols).