Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Monday's results
At Kamloops, B.C.
Prince George 4 Victoria 1
At Regina
Saskatoon 5 Moose Jaw 4 (OT)
Winnipeg 4 Prince Albert 3
Sunday's results
Edmonton 3 Medicine Hat 2
Kamloops 2 Vancouver 0
Lethbridge 4 Calgary 1
Portland 4 Seattle 1
Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Brandon 5 Regina 1
Swift Current 4 Moose Jaw 2
Saturday's results
Calgary 7 Lethbridge 2
Edmonton 4 Medicine Hat 1
Kelowna 4 Vancouver 3
Portland 6 Seattle 3
Medicine Hat at Red Deer (ppd., virus)
Tri-City at Everett (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Brandon 5 Prince Albert 4 (OT)
Tuesday's games
Everett at Portland, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Regina, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Kelowna vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.
Prince Albert vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Seattle at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday's games
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
Friday's games
Everett at Portland, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.
Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Kelowna at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Victoria (Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday, May 2
Red Deer at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 8:05 p.m.
Medicine at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.
Comments