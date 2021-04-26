Columbus hosts Detroit on 3-game home slide

Detroit Red Wings (17-25-8, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-25-10, eighth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -134, Red Wings +110

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts Detroit looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Blue Jackets are 15-25-10 against opponents from the Central Division. Columbus has given up 25 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

The Red Wings are 17-25-8 against the rest of their division. Detroit has allowed 33 power-play goals, killing 76.9% of opponent opportunities.

In their last matchup on March 28, Detroit won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 23 assists and has 38 points this season. Jack Roslovic has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Dylan Larkin has 23 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 14 assists for the Red Wings. Jakub Vrana has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 1-7-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: day to day (upper body), Frans Nielsen: out for season (lower body), Dylan Larkin: out (upper body).