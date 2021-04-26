Devils take on the Flyers on 10-game skid

Philadelphia Flyers (22-19-7, sixth in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (14-27-7, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +110, Flyers -134

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey aims to end its 10-game skid with a win over Philadelphia.

The Devils are 14-27-7 against opponents from the East Division. New Jersey has given up 39 power-play goals, killing 69.8% of opponent chances.

The Flyers are 22-19-7 against East Division opponents. Philadelphia has given up 37 power-play goals, killing 74.5% of opponent chances.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has 26 total points for the Devils, five goals and 21 assists. Yegor Sharangovich has five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

James van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 16 goals and has 39 points. Sean Couturier has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 0-9-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .854 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Ty Smith: day to day (upper body), Janne Kuokkanen: day to day (hand).

Flyers: Shayne Gostisbehere: out (mcl).