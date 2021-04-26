Marchand and Boston take on Pittsburgh

Boston Bruins (27-14-6, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-14-3, first in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -110, Bruins -110

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup with Pittsburgh. He currently ranks seventh in the league with 57 points, scoring 25 goals and recording 32 assists.

The Penguins are 32-14-3 against East Division opponents. Pittsburgh is fourth in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Bruins are 27-14-6 against opponents in the East Division. Boston leads the NHL with eight shorthanded goals, led by Marchand with three.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 56 points, scoring 20 goals and registering 36 assists. Jake Guentzel has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 57 points, scoring 25 goals and adding 32 assists. David Pastrnak has 9 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Frederick Gaudreau: out (lower body).

Bruins: None listed.