Minnesota takes on Western Conference leader Utah

Utah Jazz (44-16, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-44, 14th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz.

The Timberwolves are 4-6 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Minnesota is 6-29 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 42.8 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are 21-10 in Western Conference play. Utah has a 24-6 record against opponents under .500.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: D'Angelo Russell is second on the Timberwolves averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 19.3 points per game while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 8.2 rebounds and 20.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jordan Clarkson is second on the Jazz averaging 17.5 points while adding 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Mike Conley is averaging 6.5 assists and 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 118 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points on 50.5% shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 114.3 points, 49 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 43.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring).

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).