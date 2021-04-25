Milwaukee plays Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win

Milwaukee Bucks (37-22, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (33-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bucks play Atlanta.

The Hawks are 19-14 against conference opponents. Atlanta is 22-9 against opponents with a losing record.

The Bucks are 22-10 in conference matchups. Milwaukee has a 36-19 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 120-109 in the last matchup on April 15. Jrue Holiday led Milwaukee with 23 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is averaging 17.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdanovic is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers and 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 20 points per game and shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Pat Connaughton is shooting 49.8% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 47.5% shooting.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 121.3 points, 49.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: day to day (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Clint Capela: day to day (back), Trae Young: out (ankle).

Bucks: None listed.