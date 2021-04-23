Rangers beat Flyers 4-1 for 5th victory in 7 games

New York Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev (40) and Ryan Strome (16) celebrate their victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL hockey game Friday, April 23, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots, Pavel Buchnevich and rookie Alexis Lafreniere each had a goal and an assist and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Friday night for their fifth victory in seven games.

Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists to help the Rangers bounce back a night after a 3-2 loss to the Flyers. New York pulled six points behind Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division. The Rangers have eight games remaining, while the Bruins have 10.

Oskar Lindblom scored for Philadelphia, and Alex Lyon made 20 saves.

SABRES 6, BRUINS 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored three times, including a sealing empty-netter, and Buffalo avoided a third-period collapse to beat Boston.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 36 shots in his NHL debut, and the Sabres ended the Bruins’ season-best six-game winning streak.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist to help Buffalo snap an 0-8-2 skid against the Bruins, dating to a 4-2 win Dec. 16, 2018. Casey Mittelstadt and Arttu Ruotsalainen also scored for Buffalo.

Steven Kampfer had a goal and two assists, and Nick Ritchie and Kevan Miller and Taylor Hall scored for Boston.

FLAMES 4, CANADIENS 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan had a goal and two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves in Calgary's victory over Montreal.

Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and an assist, and Dillon Dube and Elias Lindholm also scored for the Flames in the first of three straight games between the teams. Calgary pulled six points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

Tyler Toffoli and Joel Armia scored for Montreal.

The teams will meet again in Calgary on Saturday and Monday.

Calgary called off a morning skate saying a player tested positive for COVID-19, but no other players or staff did. Forward Josh Leivo went on the NHL’s COVID protocol list Friday and the game went ahead. Calgary played 11 forwards against the Canadiens.

WILD 4, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, Cam Talbot made 40 saves and Minnesota beat Los Angeles for its sixth straight victory.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Nico Strum also scored to help the Wild improve to 9-2-1 in their past 12 games.

Trevor Moore and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings.

PREDATORS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Juuse Saros made 29 saves, Luke Kunin scored for the third straight game and Nashville beat Chicago.

Ryan Johansen and Erik Haula also scored for the Predators.

Vinnie Hinostroza scored with 3:19 left in the third period to spoil Saros’ shutout bid.