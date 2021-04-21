Narvaez, Peterson homer, Brewers win 4-2 to sweep Padres

Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez reacts with third base coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and Jace Peterson added a solo shot for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

San Diego right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness. The Padres closed out a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games overall.

Milwaukee pitchers allowed only three runs in the series. Adrian Houser allowed both San Diego runs Wednesday in 4 2/3 innings, and the bullpen shut out the Padres the rest of the way.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler was ejected in the eighth after he calmly walked out to argue balls and strikes with home plate umpire Tom Hallion.

The Padres loaded the bases in the eighth and ninth innings but failed to score. Eric Hosmer struck out to end the game, giving Josh Hader a hard-earned third save.

The Padres stranded 12 baserunners. They lead the NL with 162 runners stranded in 18 games.

Lamet appeared to be pitching well against the Brewers, striking out four after a single to start the game. He threw 19 strikes out of 29 pitches, reaching 97 mph on his fastball.

The 28-year-old Lamet had not pitched since leaving his final start of 2020 with elbow discomfort and missing the playoffs. He received multiple opinions that surgery wasn’t needed and underwent platelet-rich plasma therapy in the offseason.

Lamet had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and didn’t return until the second half of 2019.

His quick exit came a day after left-hander Adrian Morejon had Tommy John surgery.

Brent Suter (1-1) got the win with four strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Keone Kela (2-1) took the loss.

Narvaez connected for his third homer in the sixth, giving Milwaukee a 3-2 lead. Peterson hit an RBI single in the fourth and a two-out drive in the sixth.

BREWERS SIGN STRANGE-GORDON

Veteran utilityman Dee Strange-Gordon signed a minor league contract with Milwaukee and will be assigned to the team’s alternate training site.

“He gives us another infielder with experience,’’ manager Craig Counsell said. “We’ll get him going and he’ll be available to us if the needs arises.”

ROSTER MOVE

The Padres optioned left-hander Nick Ramirez to the alternate training site when they activated Lamet before his start.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: SS Luis Urias remains sidelined after injuring his right calf when he hit a home run Monday night.

Padres: OF Wil Myers was out of the starting lineup for the fourth time in the last eight games because of inflammation in his right knee, but he pinch-hit in the eighth inning and struck out.

UP NEXT

The Brewers get a day off before starting a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs on Friday. LHP Brett Anderson (2-1, 2.65 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Brewers vs. RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 6.92).

The Padres start a four-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Ryan Weathers (1-0, 0.93 ERA) is schedule to start for the Padres against RHP Walker Buehler (1-0, 2.00 ERA).