Eflin scheduled to start for Philadelphia against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (11-6, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-9, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 3.18 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-0, 9.45 ERA, 2.70 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -122, Giants +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 7-4 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .371 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .577 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits.

The Giants are 6-5 on the road. San Francisco has hit 25 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Evan Longoria leads them with four homers.

The Giants won the last meeting 10-7. Jose Alvarez earned his first victory and Buster Posey went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for San Francisco. Connor Brogdon registered his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with three home runs and is slugging .577.

Longoria leads the Giants with four home runs home runs and is slugging .582.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 7-3, .223 batting average, 2.91 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Matt Moore: (undisclosed), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Jose Alvarado: (undisclosed), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (quad), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).