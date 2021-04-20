WHL Roundup: Connor Levis scores four power-play goals, lifts Blazers over Rockets

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Rookie Connor Levis capped his best performance with his fourth power-play goal of the game midway through the third period as the Kamloops Blazers topped the Kelowna Rockets 6-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.

Levis scored twice in his WHL debut, then went eight games without a goal before exploding for four against Kelowna.

Inaki Baragano added a fifth power-play goal for the Blazers (8-2-0), while Montana Onyebuchi scored at even strength 1:45 into the game.

David Kope and Mark Liwiski, shorthanded, found the back of the net for the Rockets (3-2-0), who trailed 4-0 after a period of play.

Kamloops goalie Dylan Garand made 32 saves while Cole Schwebius kicked out 28-of-34 shots for Kelowna.

The Blazers went 5 for 7 on the power play. The Rockets failed to score on five chances with the man advantage.

---

PATS 4 BLADES 2

REGINA — Carter Chorney had a short-handed goal to go along with an assist and Roddy Ross stopped 20-of-22 shots as the Pats (8-9-3) doubled up Saskatoon (14-3-3).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2021.