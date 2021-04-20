San Antonio hosts Miami, aims to end home skid

Miami Heat (30-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (28-28, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its four-game home slide with a victory over Miami.

The Spurs are 12-18 in home games. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.2 rebounds. Jakob Poeltl leads the Spurs with 8.0 boards.

The Heat are 13-15 in road games. Miami is third in the NBA giving up only 107.4 points while holding opponents to 45% shooting.

The Spurs and Heat face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs scoring 21.1 points per game, and is averaging 4.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Poeltl is averaging 7.1 rebounds and 9.5 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Kendrick Nunn ranks fourth on the Heat averaging 13.8 points and grabbing 3.2 rebounds. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 46.4% shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 108.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Trey Lyles: out (ankle).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Bam Adebayo: out (knee), Tyler Herro: out (foot), Jimmy Butler: out (ankle).