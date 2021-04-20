Western Conference leader Utah and Houston meet

Utah Jazz (43-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-43, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz take on the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets have gone 10-23 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 42.4 rebounds per game and is 5-33 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Jazz are 20-9 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 42-13 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Rockets 114-99 in their last meeting on March 12. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 28 points, and Kevin Porter Jr. paced Houston scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armoni Brooks is second on the Rockets averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 8 points per game while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Christian Wood is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Jordan Clarkson is second on the Jazz averaging 17.4 points while adding 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Joe Ingles is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 111.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25 assists, seven steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points on 48.7% shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 48.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 43.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: D.J. Augustin: out (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: out (ankle).

Jazz: Ersan Ilyasova: out (hamstring), Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).