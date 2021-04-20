Curry leads Golden State against Washington after 49-point performance

Golden State Warriors (29-29, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Washington Wizards after Stephen Curry scored 49 points in the Warriors' 107-96 win over the 76ers.

The Wizards have gone 13-16 in home games. Washington is 9-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors are 12-19 in road games. Golden State is third in the Western Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 8.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup 110-107 on April 9. Rui Hachimura scored 22 points to help lead Washington to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal leads the Wizards scoring 31.1 points per game, and is averaging 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Russell Westbrook is averaging 22.2 points and 13.6 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Curry is averaging 31.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 7-3, averaging 114 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 46.0% shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 42 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Rui Hachimura: out (knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Juan Toscano-Anderson: out (concussion), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).