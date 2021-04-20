Red Sox beat Giolito, White Sox 11-4 on Patriots’ Day

Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez celebrates his solo home run In the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) AP

Kiké Hernández led off with a replay-aided home run and Bobby Dalbec worked a 14-pitch walk in a six-run first inning against Lucas Giolito, helping the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 11-4 on Monday in the first Patriots’ Day game played apart from the Boston Marathon.

The Marathon was moved to Oct. 11 because of Massachusetts limits on crowds during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Patriots Day game, with a start shortly after 11 a.m., has been played by the Red Sox since 1959. It drew a limited crowd of 4,738.

Giolito (1-1) was removed with two on and no outs in the second. He allowed eight runs — seven earned — and eight hits as his ERA more than doubled from 2.55 to 5.79.

Nathan Eovaldi (3-1) matched his career-high with 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and nine hits with no walks.

BREWERS 3, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brandon Woodruff and three relievers combined on a two-hitter and Luis Urias homered in his return to Petco Park before leaving with an injury as Milwaukee beat Joe Musgrove and San Diego.

Billy McKinney also homered off Musgrove (2-2), who set a career-high with 13 strikeouts in his first home start since throwing the Padres’ first no-hitter on April 9 at Texas. The big right-hander, who grew up in suburban El Cajon, is 0-2 since throwing the no-no.

Pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor hit Milwaukee’s third homer of the night, off Drew Pomeranz, leading off the eighth.

Woodruff (1-0) held San Diego to one run and one hit in six innings, struck out seven and walked three. J.P. Feyereisen walked one in the seventh, Brent Suter gave up a single to Caratini in the eighth and Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his second save.

MARINERS 4, DODGERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Taylor Trammell homered and added a key RBI double, third baseman Dylan Moore thwarted a Dodgers rally with a terrific defensive play in the seventh and Seattle beat Los Angeles in a matchup of early season division leaders.

Seattle handed the Dodgers a second straight loss, the first time on the young season Los Angeles dropped consecutive games. It came on the strength of a couple long balls off Dodgers starter Dustin May (1-1) and a strong start by Justus Sheffield.

José Marmolejos got Seattle started with a two-run shot in the first inning that barely cleared the wall in right field. Trammell, one of Seattle’s top young prospects, added a solo homer to deep left-center in the second inning, and his RBI double with two outs in the fourth capitalized on an error by second baseman Chris Taylor for a 4-2 lead.

Sheffield (1-1) threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, three walks and striking out six.

GIANTS 2, PHILLIES 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer, Kevin Gausman niftily pitched out of trouble in six innings and San Francisco beat Philadelphia.

San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler became the first manager in major league baseball history to start his career 200-200. Kapler, who was 161-163 as Philadelphia’s manager in 2018-19, was booed when he brought out the lineup card.

Gausman (1-0) allowed six hits, walked four and struck out five. He lowered his ERA to 2.45. Wandy Peralta finished off the seven-hitter for his second save.

Phillies starter Chase Anderson (0-2) yielded two runs and five hits in four innings.

CARDINALS 12, NATIONALS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul DeJong hit two of St. Louis’ five homers, including a grand slam, Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt went deep back-to-back and the Cardinals offered Jack Flaherty his usual strong run support.

DeJong clanged a solo shot off the left-field foul pole in the second inning for the first run allowed by Joe Ross (1-1) in three games this season after he sat out 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns. DeJong later ended the right-hander’s evening with another drive to left, this one off a high fastball after Dylan Carlson was walked intentionally to load the bases, making it 10-2 in the fifth.

Flaherty (3-0) is used to that sort of cushion. The Cardinals are averaging 11 runs in his four starts this season — and 3.25 runs in the 12 games started by other pitchers.

RAYS 4, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Fleming pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, and Kevin Kiermaier led a strong effort from the bottom of Tampa Bay’s batting order.

Fleming (1-1) struck out three in 5 1/3 innings, getting big cheers from friends and family who journeyed over from his hometown of Bridgeton, Missouri. The 24-year-old left-hander has allowed just one run in 10 1/3 innings this year.

Relievers Ryan Thompson and Hunter Strickland carried the baton out of the bullpen and held Kansas City to two hits, both in the eighth. Chris Mazza shut the door in the ninth.

Danny Duffy (2-1) struck out eight in six innings and allowed two runs — neither earned — and four hits with two walks.

RANGERS 6, ANGELS 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adolis García homered and doubled off Dylan Bundy, Kohei Arihara took a shutout into the sixth inning and Texas got its offense on track.

Texas eclipsed its entire output during a three-game home series against Baltimore over the weekend, when it totaled just four runs.

Justin Upton homered for the Angels, while Bundy (0-2) gave up five runs and seven hits and was knocked out the game during the Rangers’ five-run sixth inning. The right-hander had six strikeouts with two walks.

Arihara (2-1), in his fourth major league start, retired Angels star Shohei Ohtani in two at-bats, although one was a deep fly to center that García caught while crashing into the padded wall. Arihara and Ohtani were teammates in Japan with the Nippon Ham Fighters from 2015-17.