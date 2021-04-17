Charlotte faces Portland, looks to break home losing streak

Portland Trail Blazers (32-23, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (27-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays Portland looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Hornets are 13-12 on their home court. Charlotte has a 15-8 record against teams below .500.

The Trail Blazers are 16-11 in road games. Portland is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 114.6 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 123-111 on March 1. Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points to help lead Portland to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

CJ McCollum is averaging 23.4 points and 3.8 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Robert Covington is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 104.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 46.0% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 114.5 points, 45.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Nate Darling: out (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), P.J. Washington: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Devonte' Graham: out (quad), Malik Monk: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard: day to day (hamstring), Zach Collins: out (ankle).