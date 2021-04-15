Giannis returns to lineup, Bucks beat Hawks 120-109

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) releases a shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points in his return to the Milwaukee lineup and got plenty of help from his teammates as the Bucks cooled off the surging Atlanta Hawks 120-109 Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo had missed six games with an ailing left knee before getting cleared to return in Atlanta, where he starred in the NBA All-Star Game last month.

He played 25 minutes in his return, hitting 7 of 12 shots to go along with five rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. He didn’t have to carry too much of a load as the Bucks put seven players in double figures, led by Jrue Holiday with 23 points.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 28 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Trae Young returned after missing two games with a calf injury but had a terrible night, connecting on just 3 of 17 shots.

The Hawks lost for only the sixth time in 22 games since Nate McMillan took over as interim coach.

WARRIORS 119, CAVALIERS 101

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points — topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game — and Golden State beat Cleveland.

Curry missed his first eight attempts beyond the arc, finishing 4 of 13, in leading Golden State to its season-high fourth straight win.

Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points, Juan Toscano-Anderson had 20 and Draymond Green added five points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors.

Collin Sexton scored 30 points in his return from a two-game absence with a strained groin and Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland added 20 points and seven assists.