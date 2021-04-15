Golden State plays Cleveland after Curry’s 42-point performance

Golden State Warriors (27-28, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (20-34, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State faces the Cleveland Cavaliers after Stephen Curry scored 42 points in the Warriors' 147-109 victory over the Thunder.

The Cavaliers are 11-15 in home games. Cleveland is the worst team in the Eastern Conference shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

The Warriors have gone 10-18 away from home. Golden State is the league leader with 27.5 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 8.6.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 129-98 in their last matchup on Feb. 15. Curry led Golden State with 36 points, and Collin Sexton paced Cleveland scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 16.2 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Curry has shot 49% and is averaging 30.7 points for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 103.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 48.3% shooting.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 40.6 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (knee), Collin Sexton: out (groin), Damyean Dotson: out (knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).