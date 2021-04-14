Arihara expected to start for the Rangers against Rays

Texas Rangers (4-7) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (5-6)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kohei Arihara (0-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Rays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

The Rays went 20-9 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay pitchers struck out 9.2 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.57.

The Rangers went 6-24 away from home in 2020. Texas hit .217 as a team last year while averaging seven hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (left quad), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (ankle), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Matt Bush: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).