Nashville extends coach Gary Smith’s contract through 2023

Nashville has extended coach Gary Smith's contract through the 2023 season after leading the club to the playoffs in its inaugural season.

“Given his achievements since being appointed as Nashville SC’s first ever MLS head coach, for me deciding to extend Gary’s contract was an easy and obvious decision," Nashville CEO Ian Ayre said Monday in a statement.

Smith led Nashville to two playoff victories and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, the first expansion club to do that since Chicago Fire in 1998. Nashville went 5-2-5 at home, including a nine-match unbeaten streak, and 9-8-7 overall.

The native of Harlow, England, Smith has never lost more than two home matches in a single season in his MLS coaching career. Smith said he's proud to extend his time in Nashville.

“To be part of the development and growth of Nashville SC has been one of the most enjoyable and fulfilling periods in my coaching career and I look forward to many great times ahead,” Smith said.